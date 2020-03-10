North-east groups urged to dive in for coast heritage cash

Organistations in the north-east can apply for funding for community projects which help protect coasts and waterways across the region.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is encouraging organisations to apply for its new Coasts and Waters Heritage Fund which was launched yesterday.

As part of the new scheme, grants of between £3,000 and £20,000 will be available for projects which help communities to protect, promote or engage with Scotland’s coastal areas or waterways.

This includes projects which are developing and implementing measures to enhance resilience and adapt to climate change.

While community groups are encouraged to apply, the scheme is open to all organisations throughout the country.

All applicants will need to demonstrate how their project will benefit the local community.

This could be through developing traditional skills, stabilising historic or marine structures, hosting community outreach and educational activities, or increasing people’s understanding of Scotland’s coasts and waters heritage.

It is a one-off fund set up to celebrate Scotland’s themed year and applications will close on Sunday May 31.

Jane Ryder, chairwoman of HES, said: “For thousands of years, communities across Scotland have lived and worked along or near water, and the Year of Coasts and Waters provides an excellent opportunity to engage people with our coastal and waterway heritage.

“Through this new grant programme, we are encouraging communities not only to celebrate our coasts and waters, but also to explore opportunities to adapt to the effects of climate change and help ensure this important aspect of our heritage is protected for future generations.”

The launch of the fund follows the publication of HES’s Climate Action Plan which outlines an ambitious programme of climate commitments over the next five years and beyond.

For further information, visit: www.historicenvironment.scot/ycw2020-heritage-fund