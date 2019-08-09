North-east groups urged to bid for funding

Community groups from the north-east have been urged to apply for funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The deadline for charities and organisations to bid for a share of £3 million is next week.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has pleaded with groups to get their applications in to stop them from missing out.

He said: “There are countless organisations doing fantastic work across Aberdeen and I have had the pleasure of visiting many of these groups since being elected.

“Now is the time to take advantage of the funding available and expand the reach of an existing service, get a new project off the ground or allow it to help extend an already successful initiative.

“I strongly encourage as many groups as possible to apply.”

The deadline for groups to apply is next Wednesday with more information at www.postcodetrust.org.uk