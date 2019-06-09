North-east groups urged to apply for wind farm funding

North-east groups are being encouraged to apply for funding before time runs out.

The Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm Community Fund is open for the Arbuthnott, Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar, Mearns and Stonehaven and District community council areas.

A total of £12,420 is available each year for projects which benefit these locations.

The initiative will run for the whole 25-year lifetime of the wind farm.

Organisations have until July 31 to put their projects forward. A panel of community representatives will meet in August to consider each of the applications.

Forms can be picked up from the Kincardineshire Development Partnership office at the Sheriff Court Building in Stonehaven.