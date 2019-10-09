North-east groups urged to apply for funding to help veterans

North-east groups that work with veterans have been urged to apply to a fund that benefits former services personnel.

The fund, supported by the Scottish Government and Standard Life Aberdeen, backs projects that provide new or innovative approaches to improving the lives of veterans.

This year also sees the fund emphasise that it is open to supporting schemes that help the families of veterans, not just those who have previously served.

Veterans Minister Graeme Dey said: “Veterans are a great asset to our country.

“It is our aim to make Scotland the destination of choice for those who have previously served in the armed forces, which is why I am delighted to announce this continued support for them and their families.”

Since its inception in 2008, the fund has backed more than 150 projects across Scotland, investing more than £1.4 million.