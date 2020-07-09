North-east groups set to receive more than £500k from National Lottery Community Fund

More than £500,000 of National Lottery grants have been awarded to various projects and organisations across the north-east.

The National Lottery Community Fund will help out charities, parks, dance classes and building renovation projects in the city, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Voluntary Services Aberdeen (VSA) was handed a £10,000 grant from the fund, the largest for an organisation in the city, as it celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Jennifer Mitchell, VSA’s director of external relations, said: “The £10,000 that we have gratefully received from the National Lottery Community Fund will directly go to support our residents who stay in our facilities right across Aberdeen, particularly the residents who are in their later years of life.

“It will enable us to enhance their social interaction and ensure our residents will still have the ability to maintain that vital face-to-face contact with their loved ones through the use of technology, such as iPads.

“It’s enabled us to maintain their mental well being by increasing arts and crafts activities and puzzles and jigsaws to keep their minds stimulated, and it will also go towards the additional purchase of PPE.”

Also benefitting from a £4,000 grant is Afristyle Dance Club, an African dance class based in Bridge of Don.

Founder of Afristyle, Assumpta Nwaopara, said: “We requested the money because we intend to go on an excursion to the National Museum in Edinburgh, to build a virtual studio where we can see ourselves and do the dancing practice online, and to get new outfits.

“At Afristyle Dance Club, we don’t only dance, we also tell them about the historical heritage of the place where they are – about Africa, the Caribbean, and Scotland.”

The money will also allow the group to put on a concert when restrictions allow.

Assumpta added: “We’re looking forward to meeting each other and to display our new outfits.”

The Grampian Child Bereavement Network (GCBN), which is under the umbrella of the ARCHIE Foundation, is set to receive £3,601.

Lynne Brooks, fundraising co-ordinator for GCBN, said: “This money was a specific grant for activity days from GCBN.

“The activity days take two different formats – one is pure fun days, so we might do drumming sessions or a circus workshop, and that’s for children to come together and realise it’s all right to come together and have fun and to smile.

“The other activity days we do are memory days, when we might have them make a memory box or a memory jar, and that’s important because it gets the children talking and they leave with something tangible that they can remember people by.”

Other good causes set to benefit include the Mastrick, Sheddocksley and Summerhill Community Council which will use the money to buy a picnic table and seating for its newly refurbished park.

The Memorial Park Group in Laurencekirk was also given a grant to install gym equipment in the park, and the Aboyne and District Men’s Shed will use its funding to complete the ground level of their community building.

By far the largest grant in the north-east went to the Aberdour Parish Hall group in New Aberdour, which will receive £408,097 to aid the building’s refurbishment.

Lynne Bruce, a trustee of Aberdour Parish Hall, said: “The Aberdour Parish Hall is the focal point of our village and provides a vital lifeline to many groups within our rural area.

“Due to the remoteness of our village, the residents of the community depend upon their weekly meetings within the hall.

“For many members, this can be the only social contact they have outwith their homes within that week.

“However, in its current state, many members are deterred at times from attending their respective societies.”

She added: “The funding is providing a lifeline to our community groups and a place for our village to be proud of and to celebrate.”

National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chair, Kate Still, said: “These awards, made possible by National Lottery players, recognise the incredible work happening across Scotland to create stronger, more connected communities.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that money they raise by buying tickets is continuing to make such a difference.”

Nominations open for 2020 National Lottery Awards

The search is on for hometown heroes and lockdown legends in the north-east as part of the 2020 National Lottery Awards.

This year the annual search for the UK’s most popular National Lottery funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community – particularly those who have adapted during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

New figures reveal more than £4.2m of National Lottery funding has been invested in good causes in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire in 2018-19 alone.

A total of 102 National Lottery grants were awarded in the region during the previous financial year, providing vital support to arts, sports, heritage and community projects.

Now, The National Lottery is calling on people to nominate those who have done amazing things with the help of National Lottery funding.

Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, is encouraging the people of Aberdeenshire to make their nominations.

He said: “The National Lottery has had a huge impact on life across the UK. Thanks to National Lottery players thousands of projects are making an incredible difference to their local communities.”

To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form by visiting www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards

Entries must be received by midnight on August 19 2020.