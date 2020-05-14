North-east groups recognised in virtual awards ceremony

A number of north-east community initiatives have been recognised at a virtual awards ceremony.

The first ever New Day Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday and streamed on social media by Cerri McDonald, her husband Graeme and their daughters Becky and Katy.

The awards were set up to shine a light on schemes helping the community during the coronavirus crisis.

Charity Charlie House, Fubar News, Robert Gordon University and craft beer giant Brewdog were among the winners.

Cerri, who runs virtual marketing support consultancy firm Prospect 13, praised all of the prize winners for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “Huge congratulations to our winners and all of the finalists who have continued to go the extra mile to do their bit for our community during these difficult and strange times. They all had significant backing throughout the online voting process, and we were delighted to boost their much-deserved recognition with a virtual award ceremony.

“We have been truly blown away by everyone who has embraced the awards and it felt right to bring everyone together in the only way we can right now. We were stunned at how many people tuned in to see the winners announced, further cementing the north-east community spirit that has heartened so many in the last two months.”

Full List: All the winners

Community Hero

Winner: Lisa Munro, Great Self Isolation Bake Off

3rd Sector

Winner: Charlie House

Education

Winner: RGU

Sport & Leisure

Winner: The Fitness Guy

Food & Drink

Winner: The Kilted Chef

Local Business

Winner: North East Rig Out (NERO)

Media

Winner: FUBAR News

Corporate

Winner: Brewdog