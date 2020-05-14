North-east groups recognised in virtual awards ceremony

A number of north-east community initiatives have been recognised at a virtual awards ceremony.
The first ever New Day Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday and streamed on social media by Cerri McDonald, her husband Graeme and their daughters Becky and Katy.
The awards were set up to shine a light on schemes helping the community during the coronavirus crisis.
Charity Charlie House, Fubar News, Robert Gordon University and craft beer giant Brewdog were among the winners.
Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter
Cerri, who runs virtual marketing support consultancy firm Prospect 13, praised all of the prize winners for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said: “Huge congratulations to our winners and all of the finalists who have continued to go the extra mile to do their bit for our community during these difficult and strange times. They all had significant backing throughout the online voting process, and we were delighted to boost their much-deserved recognition with a virtual award ceremony.
“We have been truly blown away by everyone who has embraced the awards and it felt right to bring everyone together in the only way we can right now. We were stunned at how many people tuned in to see the winners announced, further cementing the north-east community spirit that has heartened so many in the last two months.”
Full List: All the winners
Community Hero
Winner: Lisa Munro, Great Self Isolation Bake Off
3rd Sector
Winner: Charlie House
Education
Winner: RGU
Sport & Leisure
Winner: The Fitness Guy
Food & Drink
Winner: The Kilted Chef
Local Business
Winner: North East Rig Out (NERO)
Media
Winner: FUBAR News
Corporate
Winner: Brewdog
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe