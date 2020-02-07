North-east groups recognised in Aberdeen cycling awards

A number of north-east organisations have been recognised in the first awards ceremony held by an Aberdeen cycling group.

Aberdeen Cycle Forum held its inaugural Best in Cycling event for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, which aims to celebrate individuals and organisations that have embraced sustainable, active travel.

The awards were voted on by a panel of seven judges.

Included in the winners was Aberdeen University, which received Best Employer for its commitment to including cycling in its sustainable travel plan as well as hosting events and projects dedicated to the travel method.

Best Business was given to Bike Remedy in Stonehaven for its excellent service and support, and Best New Cycle Infrastructure went to Deeside Way for ease of use.

Best public cycle parking was awarded to Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre for its convenient and sheltered bike parking, while best school was given to Hazlehead Academy for its cycle-friendly status and cycle hero given to Shaun Powell for setting up an inclusive cycle hub in Peterhead and Moray, while working on setting one up in Seaton Park as well.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Rachel Martin, campaigns and communications secretary at Aberdeen Cycle Forum, said: “It was really nice, it was one of those feelgood things to be involved with, recognising people and organisations who are doing something for cycling.

“There were some fantastic nominations and quite a few people came along to the actual ceremony. It was nice to meet them, and lots of people who are passionate about cycling and health, and give awards out to people and organisations who are doing great things.”

Meanwhile, the Cycle Raspberry Award was handed out to “every dashed white line pretending to be a cycle path” – which was voted as the winner by the public, as the lines tend to be obscured by people parking in the space, or driving in them.

Rachel said: “It was voted on by the community and there were quite a lot of good ideas.”

Christopher Osbeck, transport and waste manager at Aberdeen University, said: “We’re delighted to have received the award from the Aberdeen Cycle Forum and it gives us further motivation to continue to support the university community to get on their bikes. We always work hard to help and encourage staff and students to use active travel wherever possible and improve the facilities and services available to cyclists.

“We have also improved our infrastructure, adding additional cycle storage and a pool of e-bikes for use between campuses.”