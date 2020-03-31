North-east groups pitch in for share of charity funds

Applications for funding from several north-east groups is to be discussed at a meeting.

The Marr area committee, which will be held today via Skype, will consider the requests made to the Aberdeenshire Charities Trust.

Aboyne After School Club has asked for £1,000 towards the costs of running the organisation under the advancing arts, heritage, culture or science category.

It wants to make the facility accessible for all families and money will be used to cover the costs of staff training.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Archaeology group Mesolithic Deeside has also asked for £1,000 which will help it find a possible site of interest at Potarch.

Inchmarlo Village Hall would like £1,000 to buy a music and sound system for a VE street party event as well as other future activities that could be held in the village.

Banchory Trampoline and DMT Club has applied under the category of relief of those in need by reason of age, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or other disadvantage, for £1,000 that will allow it to assist with financial support to members competing in England and internationally.

Each of the applications will be heard and discussed by members at the meeting, before determining whether to approve the funding request or whether to reject the application.