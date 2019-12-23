North-east groups offer Christmas dinners for those spending festive period alone

A number of places in Aberdeenshire are offering a warm lunch for people who are facing Christmas Day alone.

Many organisations across Aberdeenshire have organised free dinners, aimed at anyone who would otherwise be spending the day alone.

The Commercial Hotel in Insch will welcome in guests, from noon, with the meal served at 12.30pm.

Anyone who is interested in going along is asked to call 01464 820209 to book.

Another Christmas lunch is being held on Wednesday from 12.30pm until 3.30pm at the Inverurie Town Hall, for anyone facing Christmas alone, or for families who are “feeling the pinch of the cost of Christmas”.

Both a traditional Christmas lunch and a vegetarian option is available, with games, entertainment and a small gift for everyone to be handed out.

To book, call 07546 721975 or email loveofgarioch@gmail.com

The Huntly Community Free Christmas Day Lunch is scheduled to take place at Stewart’s Hall on Gordon Street, from noon until 4pm.

Everyone is welcome, but booking is essential. To reserve a place, call 07493 044952.