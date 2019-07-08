North-east groups invited to apply for funding

Small groups in the north-east are being encouraged to apply for a scheme which could hand them a funding boost.

The Robertson Trust has launched its Wee Grants for Wee Groups initiative, which gives grants of between £500 and £2,000 to small charities and community organisations.

Groups which apply for funding must have at least three committee members, a bank account in its name and recent annual accounts.

A number of criteria will be examined for organisations to be eligible.

To receive the funding, they must either improve the quality of life of those affected by health issues, enable communities to meet needs in their area or help young people overcome barriers to success.

The pilot project will run initially for six months, with applications to the programme being considered at any time during that period.