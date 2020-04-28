North-east groups handed share of £7.3m National Lottery cash

Eight groups in the north-east have been awarded a share of a £7.3m lottery funding pot.

The projects, four in the city, three in Moray and one in Aberdeenshire, are among more than 140 across Scotland handed the cash by the National Lottery Community Fund.

In total, groups in the region will receive more than £600,000 to help them recruit new staff, deliver additional services and upgrade their facilities.

Moray Women’s Aid has been awarded almost £240,000 over the next three years to help support it’s outreach programme.

The organisation’s business development and funding manager Melanie Wood said: “This funding will allow us to increase our helpline hours for the next 16 weeks to respond to the increase in calls from women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

“As of yesterday the helpline operates Monday to Friday 9am to 11pm and 5pm to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are also very excited to receive a three-year National Lottery award that will allow us to expand our outreach work offering one-to-one work, peer support groups, counselling and therapeutic work with women experiencing domestic abuse.

“This means that any women calling from now on will be able to access ongoing support from this project helping them to overcome the domestic abuse they have experienced.”

In Aberdeen, Rape Crisis Grampian has been awarded £114,324.

The money will help recruit a support worker to deliver one-to-one and group work support to young people in the north-east aged 13 and over who have experienced sexual abuse.

Each year 80 people access the service.

The Grampian Regional Equality Council’s language cafe project has been awarded almost £90,000 to help the three-year project continue, with additional opening times and activities planned.

The cafe support people whose first language is not English, building up their confidence and helping them gain skills and knowledge of the north-east.

Aberdeenshire’s Outdoor and Woodland Learning North East Group has been awarded £68,5000 to help them expand their programme for people who use mental health and substance misuse services.

The funding will go towards 90 people taking part in Branching Out courses, which includes activities like heal walks, mindfulness, Tai Chi and environmental art.

Participants in the project are offered six months of ongoing support to take up volunteering, training and employment opportunities.

A therapeutic garden at the Maryhill GP practice in Elgin is also benefiting from the fund.

More than £63,000 will help REAP continue and develop the garden, which provides a wide range of activities that are open to people in the community, focusing on those with poor physical or mental health, isolation or bereavement.

Almost £30,000 in lottery cash will also fund a new kitchen for the Fittie Community Development Trust, as well as a three-year programme of activities including healthy eating and exercise sessions, as well as community events and gardening.

Moray Food Plus will receive £10,000 to help groups form a co-ordinated response to coronavirus, and to distribute food to people who have found themselves in a vulnerable situation due to the on-going crisis.

Aberdeen’s Hand of Solace has been awarded £6,000 to help boost their befriending service which focuses on older people from Black and Minority Ethnic backgrounds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neil Ritch, National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland director, said: “In these difficult and unprecedented times, it’s heartening to see the way Scottish communities are coming together to provide each other with support.

“These awards, made possible by National Lottery players, recognise the hugely valuable and important contribution that Scotland’s voluntary and community sector plays in boosting the health, well-being and morale of local people.

“Many of them have found innovative ways to keep their communities connected during the current crisis, whilst others will support people in the future when they can physically come back together to make great things happen in their community.”