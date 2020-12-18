North-east groups handed £230,000 in National Lottery funding

Groups across the north-east have been awarded more than £230,000 in funding from the National Lottery to help improve their communities.

A total of 17 organisations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire received a share of the cash from the National Lottery Community Fund, including Abernecessities, which received £7,500, Altens Community Centre which was handed £3,325 and Dyce Church foodbank which received £2,100.

Other organisations to benefit are the Polish Association Aberdeen with £10,000 and Torry Community Group with £4,572.

The highest award in the city was given to Advocacy Service Aberdeen, which will use its £40,095 grant to employ an independent domestic abuse advocacy worker – a direct response to the increasing incidences of family violence as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kevin McBeath, service manager at Advocacy Service Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted to receive this National Lottery funding to support victims of domestic abuse.

“This has been an extremely challenging time for victims of domestic abuse, and also a testing time for services that are there to offer support.

“With this funding we can widen our offer of independent advocacy, making it more accessible and ensures that those who are exposed to domestic abuse have their voices heard and are at the centre of any safety plans.”

© Scott Baxter / DCT Media

Meanwhile, AberNecessities aims to provide babies and children with essential items, such as milk formula, nappies and clothing.

Its award of £7,500 will be used to increase the hours of key staff in order to help as many families as possible who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said: “We are so grateful to receive this grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

“We’re incredibly proud of how our team have coped with the unprecedented demands during the pandemic and this generous funding will afford us extra working days for two key employees which, will further allow us to continue the work we are doing.”

In Aberdeenshire, there was also a number of groups that were given a cash boost.

These included £90,000 to Kincardine and Deeside Befriending, £10,000 to the Ellon and District branch of the Royal British Legion Social Club, £10,00 to the Cornhill and Ordiquhill Community Council, £9,974 to the Banffshire Partnership Limited and £9,500 to Buchanhaven Heritage Society.

Coronavirus Community Care Portlethen and Surrounding Areas, Grace Church Family, BECS – Because Everyone Counts, Mine Hall Management Committee, the Garioch Partnership and TrendyPR also benefitted.

The Ellon and District branch of the Royal British Legion Social Club will be using its money to make improvements to the Victoria Hall in the town in order to make it a more inclusive venue for all.

Chairman Douglas Watson said: “This grant from The National Lottery Community Fund will allow us to make alterations to the toilets within the club including a new wheelchair accessible toilet and baby changing facility.

“In doing so, this will permit disabled and infirm members of the community and young mothers to be able to enjoy the Club’s activities.”

The groups were given a share of £235,673 from the National Lottery Community Fund this month.

A total of 161 projects in Scotland were given cash – a total sum of £3,931,314.

The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland chairwoman, Kate Still, said: “At the end of what’s been a very difficult year for everyone, I am delighted that these groups in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have some celebratory news to end 2020.

“These groups are all working so hard to ensure their communities thrive during these difficult times.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, they can now continue their amazing work.”