North-east groups benefit from Highland Games cash

Four north-east organisations will benefit from funds raised at an annual event.

Aboyne Highland Games has distributed a total of £2,000 through its annual grant-giving programme.

Money was given to village organisations 1st Aboyne Scouts, Switched on Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Trust, as well as north-east children’s charity Charlie House.

Games chairman Alistair Grant said: “Aboyne Highland Games is rooted in the local community.

“A huge number of individuals, businesses and organisations assist us in ensuring everything runs smoothly in the village on the first Saturday in August and we greatly value that support.

“This year’s four beneficiaries mean that once again people of all ages are benefiting from the success of Aboyne Highland Games, which itself appeals to all age groups.”