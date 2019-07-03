North-east groups awarded share of £90,000 Lotto cash

Community groups from across the north-east are celebrating after being awarded more than £90,000 in National Lottery funding.

The bumper package of grants will be given to various projects in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The charity CLAN will benefit from £8,640 in funding to help pay for the cost of refurbishing its wellbeing centre for people using the drop-in facility in the city.

Pathways Services Limited has been awarded £7,010 for delivering a range of courses to build the confidence of anxiety sufferers to help them back into work.

And £10,000 of Big Lottery Fund cash will be used to create a soft play room for toddlers using a community centre in Sunnybank.

Iona Mitchell, head of cancer support services at CLAN said: “We are delighted to receive the award which will allow us to make significant improvements where we offer cancer support services.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people using our services and recognise that this demand is likely to continue to increase. This money will allow us to provide an even better level of comfort and support for those affected by cancer.”

Meanwhile Wilma Mackland, development worker for Sunnybank Community Centre, said: “We received funding for our under threes, and we’re going to create a soft play room where the creche is.

“Lots of mothers and babies use the centre and it’s going to be great for the babies to help them be active.

“We’re hoping to have it open for the new school term.”

Other groups awarded cash include the St Machar Parent Support Project, Step Ahead Aberdeen and the Daviot Community Trust.

The Gardenstown Community Hub will also receive funding as well as Greener Kemnay and the Peterhead and District Men’s Shed group.

The Men’s Shed group will use the money to pay for a wheelchair accessible workshop for members to use for crafts and building projects. It will also be used as a base for other community groups to meet up in.