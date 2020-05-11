North-east groups awarded funding to support communities affected by Covid-19

Several groups across the north-east have been provided funding to support those who need assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish Government has handed the money to community groups that operate as “anchors” bringing together charities, volunteers, social enterprises and more to co-ordinate local response.

In the north-east, £332,000 has been given out.

In Aberdeen, £100,000 in funds was allocated to the Aberdeen Council for Voluntary Organisations (ACVO), and £75,000 to Station House Media Unit (SHMU).

Meanwhile, in Aberdeenshire, five organisations were chosen.

This includes £55,000 to Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action, £20,000 to Ballater (RD) Ltd, £7,536 to Banchory and District Initiative Ltd, £5,454 to Banffshire Partnership and £18,000 to Peterhead Area Community Trust.

Money is intended to be used for channelling support where it is needed, including making hot meals, organising grocery and prescription deliveries and providing wellbeing support.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “We know that community groups working in the heart of our communities and neighbourhoods have a wealth of experience in responding to challenges. We have seen this through many examples of the incredible response to COVID-19 in the past weeks that have made such a huge difference to so many people. This inspiring work that is already underway in our neighbourhoods is proving essential to our nation’s resilience.

“This funding will be a valuable lifeline for the range of innovative support available for people in our communities, and we are working fast to get that support to where it is needed most.”

