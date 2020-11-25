North-east groups appeal for Christmas donations

Two north-east groups have launched a Christmas appeal encouraging residents to donate items for those in need.

The Garioch Connects Community Group and the Central Aberdeenshire community Forum of the Aberdeenshire Alcohol and Drugs Partnership (ADP) have joined forces to encourage those living in Central Aberdeenshire to give non-perishable foods, winter clothing and toiletries, which will be passed on to local people in need.

The collection is open until December 11, with items to be collected from people’s doorsteps.

It is open to anyone from the Garioch, Formartine and Huntly areas to get involved in, with the groups hoping to make Christmas more special for those who may be struggling over the winter period.

Paul Smith from the Garioch Connects group, said: “This year has been a tough year on everybody but even more so on the vulnerable in our communities who are challenged by poverty, health issues, addictions and isolation. Christmas, a trying time for many even under normal circumstances, will hit people even harder this year due to the impacts of the pandemic.

“I think it has been amazing that all throughout the pandemic people across the Shire have been coming together to help the more vulnerable.

“This demonstrates the true community spirit as it exists in the north-east. We now appeal to the people of Garioch, Formartine and Huntly area to continue that spirit in the run-up to Christmas and share some of the things they can spare with those in greater need.

“The collection is open until 11th December and we will work with local support services and the ADP community forum to make sure that the collected items get to those who most need it.

“We want to make their Christmas a bit more special and show that as a community we are there for one another in those difficult times.”

Items accepted include non-perishable foods, toiletries, sanitary products, winter clothing, scarves, gloves and hats.

For more information or to arrange a collection, contact Tanja Mehrer on 07500095790 or Diane Ord on 07715311551.