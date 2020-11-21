North-east group uncovers secrets of north-east graveyard

A group of dedicated volunteers have published a booklet preserving the history of a north-east graveyard.

The team from Portsoy Salmon Bothy began work on recording the inscriptions on headstones in Fordyce Kirkyard in the summer of 2015.

They worked alongside the Aberdeen and North East Scotland Family History Society on the project and in all weathers volunteers painstakingly checked the accuracy of each record.

Alison Smith, genealogy coordinator at the Salmon Bothy, said: “This publication represents a tremendous achievement by dozens of local volunteers who contributed to the project.

“The results will be of immense benefit to family historians everywhere who are unable to make a personal visit to Fordyce. The newly produced booklet means that anyone whose ancestors were recorded on gravestones in Fordyce kirkyard can now read the full inscription on each stone without having to leave home.”

© Katie Paterson

The north-east weather also played a big part in the project with a beam of sunshine highlighted a gravestone which had been covered by the branches of a tree.

A drought revealed the existence of previously unknown stones lying beneath the turf and a violent storm brought down trees which smashed several markers which had already been recorded by the volunteers.

It is the third booklet on burial grounds produced by Portsoy Salmon Bothy, the others recording inscriptions from Portsoy Old Burial Ground and Portsoy Cemetery.

The new booklet is price £3 and is available to purchase from the Salmon Bothy online shop at https://bit.ly/35HFHAt

Portsoy Salmon Bothy is located within a former working salmon house which was restored and houses a museum, a base for family history research and a fully functional community space and venue.

The museum and family history base is currently closed but Upstairs at the Bothy is available for hire for meetings, workshops and classes.

More information about the Salmon Bothy can found at https://salmonbothy.org/