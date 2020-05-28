North-east group secures funding for community larder

A north-east group has received a cash boost to support its community larder.

The Benholm and Johnshaven Community Council received grants from the Scottish and Southern Electricity Network’s Resilient Communities Fund.

Money was also provided from the Foundation Scotland’s Community Response, Recovery and Resilience Fund.

The larder provides food and supplies to anyone in need locally and is staffed by volunteers.

It runs out of Johnshaven Village Hall and is open on Tuesdays from 10am until 11am and Thursdays from 7pm to 8pm. Deliveries can also be arranged.

The grants will ensure the larder can continue to offer food and basic supplies to anyone in need within Johnshaven and Benholm, providing vital support.

Mairi Eddie, chairwoman of Benholm and Johnshaven Community Council, said: “Our aim in setting up the Larder was to make sure everyone in our area knew that help was there if they needed it, this funding means we can continue to provide that support, which is wonderful.

“We’d like to say a big “thank you” to everyone who has supported the larder either through donations, funding or by volunteering.”