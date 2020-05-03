North-east group raising money for vulnerable during lockdown

A crowdfunder is raising money for a north-east group which supports the vulnerable during lockdown.

Fraserburgh Community Heart, provides assistance to individuals who are isolated and most at risk throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Stephie Stephen set up the online community, to help anyone who is need.

Members assist with various tasks for people who are unable to leave their homes, including shopping, prescription drop offs and care packs.

A just giving page has now raised over £1,300, which will be used to help volunteers continue with their vital service.

To donate visit bit.ly/3aOiBYj

To request a care pack for yourself or someone else contact 07731908164 or 07961148665.

Phone lines are open from 10am-5pm from Monday to Friday.