North-east group practice to end contract with NHS Grampian

The Mintlaw Group Practice is ending its contract with NHS Grampian in the coming months due to a unique set of circumstances.

The practice, which has a population of 8,457, is handing back the contract at the end of June.

Mark Simpson, partnership manager for the North of Aberdeenshire, said: “Due to a unique set of circumstances, Mintlaw Group Practice, has taken the decision to hand their contract to provide Primary Care Services back to ourselves.

“We along with the remaining partner at the practice will work together to ensure continued sustainable, high-quality primary care services to patients.

“I would also like to reassure patients that we, along with the practice, will keep them informed as soon as there is any new information and whilst it may be unsettling, I can promise them that we are doing all we can to make the process as smooth as possible.”

Staff have been informed of the situation and patients will be contacted directly in due course. Further updates will be provided as matters progress.

Patients do not need to contact the practice or register elsewhere as services will continue as usual.

Mintlaw Group Practice partner, Dr Jillian Macfarlane, said: “This has been a difficult decision for me personally, however, I am sure that this is the right decision for the practice.

“I intend to continue in my role as GP for the Mintlaw community and with the support of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership I am sure that the practice will continue to care for patients for many years to come.”