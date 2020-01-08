North-east group launch bid to takeover former outdoor swimming pool

A formal bid to take on the ownership of a former north-east swimming pool has been launched.

The Friends of Tarlair group want to take on the old facility near Macduff from Aberdeenshire Council and breathe new life into it.

It was opened in 1931 and granted A-listed building status by Historic Scotland in 2007.

The Friends of Tarlair work all year round to make sure the area surrounding the pool is kept clear of litter and is a safe place for visitors to go.

They hope to transform the building into a leading north-east attraction and regularly host fundraisers, litter picks and clear weeds from the pool.

Pat Wain, chairwoman of the Friends of Tarlair group, said they want to secure ownership of the site and then apply for funding to transform the structure.

They have applied to the council as part of their ownership and have also submitted a business plan for the project.

Pat said: “It will be fantastic to put our efforts into positive progress at last.

“It will put us in the position whereby we can start the hard work of applying to the appropriate funders so we can move to do a full conservation repair of the original pavilion and tearoom block of this A-listed facility.

“We hope that the decision will be made in our favour quite soon.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman confirmed the group has presented a bid, but the local authority would like more information about it.

He said: “Following the submission of their asset transfer request and business plan, Friends of Tarlair have been approached by the council for additional information.

“Once that information has been received, our asset transfer group will reconsider the application and prepare a report for the Banff and Buchan area committee.”

Tarlair pool was a big hit with visitors to the north-east in its heyday and boasted changing rooms, a boating pool, a paddling pool and a much larger tidal pool.

In 1994, Runrig and Wet Wet Wet both played at Tarlair as part of the annual festival held there.