North-east group in the running to receive funding boost

A north-east group is in the running to receive a funding boost and is asking north-east residents to help make it happen.

The Auchenblae Parks Committee is asking residents to nominate the group for the Ecclesiastical Movement for Good Awards.

The awards will see £1m given to charities over two phases.

The first phase will see 500 charities receive £1,000, with winners being selected every day until Sunday May 24.

The second phase will happen later in the summer and details will be provided nearer the time.

A statement from Auchenblae Parks Committee said: “The more people who nominate the Auchenblae Parks Committee, the higher the chances of receiving an award.

“You will need to input our registered charity number which is SC002248, and select the ‘Community’ category.

“Thank you for your support, and we would be delighted if you could nominate us.”

To find out more, or to vote, visit www.ecclesiastical.com/movement-for-good/