North-east group delivers Easter eggs to children

Hundreds of children were delighted to receive Easter eggs from the generous members of a north-east community project.

The Buchan Giving Tree delivered eggs to children across the region and founder Shona Watson said it was “worth every penny to see the delight on the children’s faces”.

The group had made an online appeal for families to reach out and Miss Watson and her team of volunteers – wearing full personal protection equipment and following social-distancing guidelines – made deliveries to children in Peterhead, Boddam, Hatton and Mintlaw.

Miss Watson said the response to the Easter egg deliveries was “fantastic”.

She said: “As we were stopping in the streets people were waving at us. They loved it. There were so many happy faces.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from this, which fills our hearts with joy.”