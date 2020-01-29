North-east graveyard to undergo makeover to transform it into a more welcoming space

A north-east cemetery could be about to undergo a makeover thanks to the efforts of a newly formed group.

Friends of Ellon Cemetery held their first meeting last year to discuss plans to make the well-used site a more welcoming place.

The initiative is being led by Ellon and District councillor, Gillian Owen, who was inspired after visiting the Friends of Turriff Cemetery and seeing all the good work that had been carried out.

Now she wants a similar initiative in place for Ellon but first needs to find enough like-minded volunteers to help out.

She said: “There is absolutely no reason why we can’t look after and improve our cemetery and set up a similar group with the same goals.

“We often get complaints about issues like the grass not being mown, the grass cuttings not being picked up and the bins overflowing.

“The problem is Aberdeenshire Council has no money to fix these issues which is why I am making this call to action for the residents of Ellon to come to our next meeting and get involved with the project to make the cemetery a nicer place.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Friends of Turriff Cemetery group helps with the upkeep of the memorial space in Turriff and has been vital in its regeneration.

Members were involved in creating a memorial garden for a neonatal bereavement charity.

The group has also installed a new entrance and a memorial bench for the former group leader, the late farming editor of the Press and Journal, Joe Watson.

Mrs Owen said: “The cemetery needs a bit more TLC and could do with sprucing up to make it more welcoming.

“I want to organise a site visit so we can see what needs to be done and eventually we can be involved in shaping what the new cemetery planned for Ellon will look like.

“But obviously our first priority is the one on Castle Road.”

Anyone interested in the project should attend the meeting at Ellon Primary School gym hall at 6pm on Tuesday.