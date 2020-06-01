North-east graphic designer creates Doric public health messages

A north-east graphic designer has created a series of public health messages in the Doric dialect.

Karen Barrett-Ayres, from Ferryhill, is encouraging the public to follow the latest rules under Phase 1 of Scotland’s easing of lockdown restrictions – with an amusing twist.

The graphic designer previously created a series of Doric messages in response to a UN brief calling for artists to translate critical public health messages into work that will engage and inform people across different cultures.

After her first project went viral, Karen, who owns Bramble Graphics, decided to create more of the popular graphics.

She said: “I said that I would always try and do some more Doric messages. I was originally hoping to do infographics, but it’s been quite hard to find data specific to the north-east so I went for the Scottish Government’s lockdown rules for Phase 1 instead.

“It’s good to inject a bit of humour into some of the messaging. I think that sometimes people switch off a little bit because there is so much information they have to absorb.

“Doric is something that is relevant to people in the north-east so I think they would be more inclined to read it.”

“But it is important to remember that the virus is still out there it’s not a license for people to go out and do what they want.”

Karen’s first set of graphics reached a whopping 1.4m people on Facebook.

She added: “The response was quite amazing. In the end, the first messages had somewhere in the region of 13,000 to 14,000 shares.

“This time around, the messages have already got 2,500 shares and have reached 200,000 people already. I’m really pleased they have gotten so popular.

Karen, who runs a Doric-themed online shop, said her fascination with the dialect began at a young age.

She said: “I grew up in Papua New Guinea and I moved back to Scotland when I was five-and-a-half, and it was the first time I had ever heard Doric being spoken in the playground. It completely bamboozled me.

“One of the first people who spoke to me said ‘Far div ye bide?’ and I remember going home to my parents and saying they were speaking another language.

“I’ve had a fascination for Doric ever since then.”

Karen is currently working on the creation of a Doric app, which has been partly-funded by the Doric Board in Peterhead.

She added: “When Doric for Beginners is finished, users will be able to download the app to their phone or tablet and listen to audio clips of real Doric speakers to enable them to learn more about the Doric dialect and to help them speak some key words and phrases.

“I’m looking for Doric speakers to submit audio clips to be featured on the app.”

To find out more, or to submit audio, visit www.bramblegraphics.com/doric-app-project

