North-east granny to flip out for cancer with skateboard fundraiser

A grandmother-of-two will attempt to complete a skateboard trick as part of a unique fundraising bid for cancer research.

Elaine Shallcross aims to complete a move called a “shove it”, despite never having stood on a board before.

The former library worker will need to learn to make it spin 180 degrees under her feet without the board hitting the floor. The 68-year-old, from Ellon, will attempt to flip the skateboard in aid of research carried out at Aberdeen University. And so far Elaine has raised more than £14,000 for the cause.

Elaine said: “My son-in-law Steven Davidson – a passionate skateboarder – came up with the brilliant idea of combining a skateboarding trick with a hard-hitting message to cancer.

“He told me about a move called a ‘shove it’ or ‘shuvit’ and created the ‘Shuvit Cancer’ campaign. It just worked so well – it’s exactly what most people want to say to this horrible disease and it provided a real test for me.

“But it means that I’ve got to learn to skate and this is not a sport I thought I’d ever be taking part in. You see it online and think ‘I could do that’ but when you start practising it soon becomes clear just how difficult it is. In fact it isn’t easy to stay on a board at all.”

Elaine was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2018 and after intensive treatment was given the all-clear. But a routine check-up a few months later revealed the cancer had returned and was in her lymph nodes.

She previously raised £5,000 by creating a range of beanie hats and also completed the Kilt Walk.

She is currently undergoing chemotherapy and has been practising the flip trick in her living room ahead of the challenge on July 10, which is her birthday.

Rob Donelson, executive director of advancement at Aberdeen University’s development trust, said: “Not only has Elaine raised an incredible amount of money, but she has also increased awareness of the cause she clearly cares so dearly about. She has done this in a fun and colourful way.”

Donations can be made online, here.