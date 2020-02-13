North-east granite to restore historic New York apartment block

Three ornamental pillars crafted from Peterhead granite are making their way across the Atlantic for use in the restoration of a historic New York building.

Natural stone specialists Fyfe Glenrock were able to identify the type of granite required for the multi-million-dollar restoration of the Big Apple’s oldest apartment block – which boasts actor Steve McQueen as a past resident – from a photograph.

The Oldmeldrum-based firm was contacted by counterparts in the States seeking a match for three polished granite pillars at The Windermere, on the city’s upmarket Upper West Side.

Original shipping and building records suggested the stone for the pillars had been imported from Scotland, prompting Swenson Stone Consultants in New Hampshire to contact the firm.

Fyfe Glenrock commercial manager Richard Collinson said: “We have worked with this firm in the past so they were aware of our knowledge of Scottish granites and they emailed asking for confirmation of the identity of the granite used on the building which they believed to be from Aberdeenshire.

“The photo they sent had sufficient detail for us to know the pillars were created from Peterhead granite.”

The pillars have been produced, polished and finished at Fyfe Glenrock’s base and are now being shipped to the USA.

The Windermere was originally completed in around 1881 as a complex of three seven-storey red brick buildings.

With his own daughters in mind, Superintendent Henry Sterling Goodale marketed the apartments as homes for “the new woman” – a growing class of single and financially independent ladies.

The building slowly fell into a state of decline and in 2007 was declared unsafe by the fire department. Two years later it was bought by a developer and the major refurbishment will see the building reopen its doors as a plush hotel.