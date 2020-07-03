North-east grandparents’ delight as under-12s no longer need to social distance

The news that, as of today, under-12s will no longer need to socially distance has been met with joy from grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and uncles, who will finally be able to hug their young relatives for the first time in months.

On the Evening Express Facebook page, many relatives expressed their delight.

One great-grandmother said: “So happy we can hug our great-grandson now. So very happy.”

A thrilled aunt said: “Absolutely delighted! Can’t wait to squish my niece and nephew.”

One excited relative said they were “over the moon, can’t wait”, while another said: “Still no sleepover but better than nothing!”

From today, children aged 11 and under will be able to play outdoors, without physical distancing, in groups of up to eight and of no more than two other households.

Children aged 12 to 17 are asked to continue to physically distance but can meet in groups of up to eight outdoors and no more than two other households at a time.

There is, however, no limit on the number of households children can meet over the course of a day.