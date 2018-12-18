North-east GPs quizzed by patients over new booking system

Partners at a north-east medical practice have met members of the community to discuss a new same-day booking system.

Stonehaven Community Council hosted the meeting after Stonehaven Medical Group introduced the online eConsult system.

More than 200 people attended the question and answer session on December 13.

Dr Kris McLaughlin answered questions ranging from concerns about data protection to effects on elderly and vulnerable patients.

He said: “It was a great opportunity to be able to speak directly to our patient population. We recognise the eConsult system may take some time to bed in. However there are many benefits to using the system.

“Benefits include the ability for the clinical team to triage patients, making sure those with the greatest need are seen as a matter of priority.

“It is convenient for a number of people as it eliminates the 8.30am scramble for appointments and people can get in contact at any time.”

Dr Stuart Reary said: “The trial is funded by the Scottish Government until May.

“By introducing this system, GPs are better able to make sure people see the right practitioner at the right time in the right place.”