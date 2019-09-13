North-east GP surgery to remain shut

A north-east GP practice which temporarily closed will now not reopen.

The Methlick branch surgery of the Haddo Medical Group shut in December as staff were having to cover appointments across two sites.

Dr Fiona Munro, executive partner at Haddo Medical Group, said: “It has been a really difficult decision for everyone at the surgery, but in the circumstances, it is the right one.

“The closure has meant we have been able to consolidate our services at the main site, which means we are better able to continue offering a safe and secure service for all our patients.”

Methlick residents will be able to access appointments at the main branch of the group at the Pitmedden Surgery on Tarves Road.

A public drop-in session to speak to staff will also be held on Monday between 4pm and 7pm at Methlick’s Beaton Hall.