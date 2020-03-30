North-east GP surgeries to get two months supply of PPE

New measures are being introduced to further improve the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health and social care staff in the north-east.

The improvements will provide regular supplies and improve the distribution of masks, aprons, gloves and other crucial items of PPE direct to those on the frontline who need it.

The Scottish Government confirmed that eight weeks’ worth of PPE will be delivered to all GP surgeries during the week.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “The safety of our health and social care workforce is an absolute priority, and we are continuously looking to improve the distribution of the protective equipment that is so vital in the fight against Covid-19.

“These improvements will help to make sure we continue to deliver the supplies needed.”