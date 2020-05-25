North-east golf courses prepare to reopen under phase 1 of lockdown

Golf courses in the north-east are preparing to reopen following the first minister’s announcement of her plans to ease lockdown.

Under the first phase of the lockdown exit, golf is one of the activities allowed.

Peterculter Golf Club, Kemnay Golf Club and Trump International Golf Links are preparing to open on May 29, subject to lockdown restrictions being lifted on May 28.

In a statement, Peterculter Golf Club captain Trevor Grose said: “I am pleased to confirm that Peterculter Golf Club will be allowed to open as part of phase 1 lockdown restrictions being lifted ‪on May‬ 28.

“The course will reopen ‪on May‬ 29 subject to final approval from the Scottish Government.

“The club has produced new playing procedures aligned to Scottish Government and Scottish Golf guidance and we have completed Covid-19 risk assessments.

“These procedures will be reviewed after a couple of weeks in line with any further updates from Scottish Government or Scottish Golf.”

A statement from Kemnay Golf Club read: “We are delighted that golf will return to Kemnay Golf Club on Friday May 29 once confirmed by the Scottish Government.”

And Trump International said: “Our world-class links will be opening from May 29, 2020. We are committed to the strict adherence to government regulations.”

