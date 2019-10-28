North-east golf club tackling financial troubles – but more work needed

Steps have been taken to secure the future of a troubled north-east sports club – but more work still needs done, its leaders have said.

The Evening Express has previously reported Newmachar Golf Club’s financial problems, caused by an upgraded driving range costing £220,000 more than expected.

Now the management committee says it has taken measures to balance the books at the club.

In an update for members, committee chairman Gordon Angus said: “I am pleased to advise there have been successful discussions with the club’s bankers who have agreed to extend short-term funding to the club to enable salaries to be paid this month.

“A finance sub-committee has been constituted. It will act independently from the management committee and the trustees and will provide challenge in respect of financial matters.”

A special meeting is being held tomorrow to discuss the ongoing problems.

Up to 300 members have said they want to attend so the committee has moved it to a bigger venue. Mr Angus said one “indicative proposal” had been drawn up to secure the medium and long-term future of the club, and officials were looking at coming up with a second proposal so members have a choice.

He added: “We are working hard on this but given the nature of the beast it may be we will not be able to fully deal with this at the meeting.

“It is possible we will only be able to give a progress update on future financing discussions and will have to call another meeting in due course.

“I am sure you will agree that the presentation of fully fleshed-out options is better than rushing in to a decision that may be regretted later.”

Mr Angus paid tribute to club staff and officials for their commitment.

He added: “Clearly it has been a difficult period for employees with lots of conjecture about what may or may not happen.

“Their support of the club is much appreciated.”