North-east golf club shuts club house for deep clean after visitor tests positive for coronavirus

A north-east golf club has closed their club house early tonight to undertake a deep clean.

Aboyne Golf Club announced on social media that a visitor to the course on Saturday has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The organisation found out about this today and immediately contacted the Grampian Health Protection Team (GHPT) to notify them and to seek their guidance on any additional safety measures that needed to be put in place.

They were reassured by GHP T that they were adhering to the best procedures.

The visiting party with the positive test are currently undertaking voluntary testing and the club will be notified by Track and Trace if they need to take any follow-up action affecting those who attended the clubhouse on Saturday afternoon or evening.

A statement from the club added: “As a precaution, we have closed the clubhouse today to undertake a thorough deep cleaning before re-opening tomorrow providing a full catering and bar service.”