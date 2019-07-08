North-east girl’s horror as dog mauls cat to death

A six-year-old girl was left “traumatised” after she witnessed her grandparents’ cat being mauled to death by a dog.

Martin and Tracey Rait, both 51, were looking after their granddaughter Gulianna when their cat Buzz was attacked by the greyhound.

The 17-year-old moggy had crawled under a fence into the dog owner’s garden and was killed in front of the youngster.

Today Martin, who lives on Raemoir Road in Banchory, hit out at the police and dog wardens, who decided no further action was needed.

He said his granddaughter suffered nightmares in the wake of the incident and says she is now scared to visit.

He contacted police but was disappointed to find out there would be no criminal investigation – because the case involved two animals.

He said: “My granddaughter is upset by what happened. She cries every night, asking where the cat is.

“She keeps asking me when the doggy police will come round to deal with the bad dog.

“I was in shock and Gulianna has been traumatised. She doesn’t want to come and visit us any more because she is scared.”

Police confirmed they were aware of the incident and stated that it was not a case officers could investigate.

It was referred to the dog warden unit at Aberdeenshire Council and the owner of the greyhound was then given “appropriate advice”.

Martin said: “It’s a real shame that the police and the dog warden haven’t done what you would expect – it’s very disappointing.

“I have owned dogs in the past and I am certain that if my dog had attacked an innocent animal and the only way to stop it from harming again was to put it down I would have reluctantly let that happen.

“Another option would have been for the dog to have been taken into someone else’s care.

“It is really disappointing that all that has happened is that the dog warden has given the owner a few words of advice. It doesn’t change anything.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The owner of the dog, who asked not to be named, said she was visited by police and council staff.

She said: “It was very upsetting.

“I don’t condone what my dog did.

“The relevant authorities have been round including the police and dog warden. They have agreed it was a sad incident but the cat was in our garden. I have been asked to be extra cautious and when we go out he will be wearing a muzzle.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed it was not a criminal matter.

She said: “It was quite a distressing situation for all involved.

“If the dog had attacked a human or vice versa it would be a matter for the police. However, it has attacked another animal and the dog warden has more power than the police to take action in this situation.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said the charity was saddened to hear about the death of the couple’s pet cat, adding that it must have been “very upsetting” for the family.