North-east girl’s colourful artwork raises funds for NHS Grampian

A north-east youngster has been decorating plates to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Six-year-old Chloe Robinson, from Peterhead, decided to start painting colourful designs onto paper plates to drum up support for NHS frontline workers.

And her work has even gone on display at a supermarket in the town.

The Clerkhill School pupil then asked her mum if she could start selling the designs to raise money.

Mum Kelly said: “As a six-year-old, Chloe was growing concerned about everything that was going on and how many people are getting ill.

“One day she asked if we could do some drawings on plates, which I agreed to it as it is something that would keep my two girls occupied.

“I had a spare couple of white plates which we used, and Chloe asked if we could sell them and give all of the money to ‘the nurses who are helping the sick people’ as she put it.

“I told her we could try, but if she got any money she would have to donate it because we can’t keep it.”

Kelly posted about her daughter’s mission on Facebook to see if anybody would be interested in supporting the cause.

The 33-year-old added: “We’ve had a great response. So far she has raised almost £120 in less than a week and sold around 15 to 20 plates.

“I put the post on the local Peterhead page too and an employee from Morrisons approached me and asked if Chloe would be interested in putting her designs on six or eight paper plates so they could display them in the Morrison’s store. She made a donation to the NHS in return.

“She was chuffed to bits when Morrisons got in touch and she’s excited to see the plates on display. We’re going to take a photo to put in her memory box.

“Her school have put a post up saying how proud they are of her, it’s really overwhelming for me as her mum.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The funds raised from Chloe’s plates will go towards the Summers Ward at Peterhead Community Hospital.

Kelly added: “I phoned the Summers Ward because I had heard that ARI were getting a lot of donations and the local hospitals were in need of help, so Chloe has chosen to donate to there.

“I’m very proud that she’s got the initiative to want to do something like that at six years old.

“She loves doing things that make people happy and her sister Holly, who is 11, is like that too.

“They’re the sort of kids that would happily give away a toy if it makes someone else happy.”

Chloe’s success so far has inspired her to raise even more money for the NHS.

Kelly said: “She’s struggled with the current situation but in a way it has inspired her to keep on raising more money now. Her target was £100 and she’s exceeded that.

“She’s even designed a box that says “Chloe’s money for the NHS” and she’s not once asked if we can use any of it.”