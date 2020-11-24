North-east Girls’ Brigade groups aim to raise a smile on ‘Christmask’ day

Girls’ Brigade companies from across the north-east are trying to bring some festive cheer with their Christmas face coverings.

The 11th and 23rd groups in Aberdeen and the 1st Newtonhill in Stonehaven are selling the masks to raise cash for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

The youngsters are taking part in the charity’s Christmask Day on December 4 which calls on people to don a festive face covering and donate to help people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

The girls have added their own creative twist to the event as they’ll each be designing their very own festive face mask for the occasion.

© Supplied by Chest Heart & Stroke

Caroline Goodfellow, chief executive at Girls’ Brigade Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland’s Christmask Day. It has been a really hard year for the charity, and we all hope that by taking part and raising vital funds we’ll be able to help people who are living with chest, heart and stroke conditions to rebuild their lives.

“The girls are all really excited and we know how creative they all are so we can’t wait to see all their festive designs.

“Service to others is at the heart of Girls’ Brigade and supporting others is, for us, a practical demonstration of our Christian values by helping the wider community.”

Jane-Claire Judson, Chief Executive at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, said: “It is fantastic to have the Girls’ Brigade supporting our Christmask Day and to have girls of all ages taking part in the fun and getting creative. We can’t wait to see all their Christmassy ideas for the facemasks.

“It is going to be such a fun day for everyone to wear a festive face mask and raise vital funds to support people struggling during the pandemic. We all need a bit more joy in our lives right now and that’s what Christmask Day is all about – having festive fun while raising vital funds to help people do more than survive and really live.”

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2UNYhAx