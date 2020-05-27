North-east girl set to complete 700 cartwheels for NHS workers

A North-east girl is doing 700 cartwheels over the span of a week in aid of the NHS.

Competitive dancer Aimée Crawford, 7, is taking up a unique challenge to show her appreciation for frontline staff – and is raising hundreds of pounds in the process.

The Peterhead girl has incorporated her love of gymnastics into the fundraiser, and showcased her impressive skills, which has helped her raise £230 since it was set up on Friday.

Aiming to complete at least 100 cartwheels a day, on day three she reached the halfway mark after completing 350 cartwheels.

Her mum Angelica Crawford, says she is extremely proud of her young daughter, who wants to do all she can to help during the pandemic.

She said: “Myself and her daddy are so proud of her for setting up this challenge all on her own.

“She was inspired by the NHS clap for carers. She decided she wanted to raise money by doing something she enjoyed as her own way of showing her appreciation for the NHS.”

The Primary 3 pupil at Dales Park School is a keen dancer and gymnast, having attended a range of classes since a young age.

And it is this background in sports, which has given her the technique and stamina to carry out her ambitious feat.

Angelica said: ”She has always had a real passion for dance, acro and gymnastics and is a competitive Dance Joy Studio freestyle disco dancer, which incorporates dance and acrobatic moves at high speed.

“So cartwheels were a good option for her.

“She has been a Dance Joy Studio dancer for almost a year now but has done Gymnastics and dance from a young age at other clubs when we lived in Aberdeen.”

On Monday, four days into her fundraiser, she completed a total of 450 cartwheels, and with 250 cartwheels to go, the end is in sight.

According to her family, Aimée is overwhelmed with all of the donations.

Angelica said: “She is doing cartwheels in blocks of 10-20 in a row then taking a quick break to get her breath back and settle any dizziness.

“However she is quick to recover given her active lifestyle and usually manages to finish the 100 in less than 15 minutes!”

To ensure they are keeping an accurate record of the feat, her mum counts the number of cartwheels as Aimée goes, and also videos them to watch afterwards.

She said: “We couldn’t be more proud of Aimée and fully supported her from the beginning.

“Not only is it helping the NHS but it’s giving Aimée the chance to experience success and learn what it’s like to reach a personal goal.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/36uivV0

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day