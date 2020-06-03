North-east girl raises hundreds of pounds by playing guitar for frontline workers

An Aberdeen youngster is raising hundreds of pounds for the NHS by strumming her guitar and raising awareness.

Hayley Fraser, 9, from Northfield, was bored in lockdown and keen to help out frontline workers when she was inspired to play her part during the pandemic.

Recently gifted a brand-new guitar, the pupil at Fernielea School, decided to put it to good use and raise funds for PPE.

Her fundraiser is off to a flying-start, and it has raised more than £200 since being set-up .

Her mother, Sandie Fraser, 33, says she immediately encouraged her daughter, when she expressed her desire to help.

She said: “It was the other week she said she wanted to play her guitar and raise money for the NHS, and I said let’s make a poster.

“So she made it and stuck it to her guitar.”

Emblazoned on the front is “Please donate to the NHS and save lives”, and although she is new to the instrument, she performs Lewis Capaldi’s hit song “bruises”, in the video.

She said: “She can’t play it, she’s learning, so there’s a video of her trying to strum it and there will be a follow up.

“People were just so generous. Hayley was even happy for people to donate 50p, she didn’t expect to get so much.

“She’s really keen and she’s so chuffed and happy to help the NHS, and every time there was more money in, she was more eager to help.”

And despite airing her video on a public platform, it has not always been easy for Hayley to get on the stage.

Sandie said: “She’s lost a lot of confidence, even the thought of her wanting to put herself out there was really such a big step for her.

“She loves to perform, she loves to sing, she loves to dance, it’s all she’s ever done since day one.

“So now she’s trying to learn an instrument that’s been given to her as a present, and it’s just going to help her even more.”

Helping others comes naturally for Hayley, and Sandie says she understands the plight of healthcare workers during the crisis.

She said: “She’s very mature. Being an only child she didn’t have a choice but to spend more time with the adults.

“Her grandma works in the NHS in research, so she knows what’s going on and how serious it is and how much money it all costs.

“I do try to keep her up to date with it. I think it’s better if children know what’s going on rather than shield them from it all.”

Hayley says she was “shocked” at the amount of donations her fundraiser has received.

She said: “I thought I wanted to help people in the NHS to get supplies to help the people that they’re dealing with.

“I was bored so I thought to myself I’m going to do it for fun, and mum came up with the idea to actually do it and I agreed.

“I just thought a lot of people do this type of thing and I got my guitar not that long ago, so I thought I’d just try it.”

“People can get involved and do something similar to actually help people.”

To donate to Hayley’s fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/2LS7tja.

