North-east girl hands over proceeds from artwork to north-east hospital

A north-east youngster who decorated plates to raise funds for the NHS has handed over the proceeds to a north-east hospital.

Six-year-old Chloe Robinson, from Peterhead, decided to start painting colourful designs onto paper plates to drum up support for NHS frontline workers.

She raised £150 by selling the designs.

Chloe and mum Kelly visited the Summers Ward at Peterhead Community Hospital on Saturday to hand over the cash.

Kelly said: “The staff were absolutely ecstatic and they showed a real interest in Chloe and how she raised the money which was lovely.

“They went out of their way to post about it on Facebook too, and there are lots of people commenting about how thoughtful she is.

“The money will be put into a kitty, and if the patients need anything it will go towards that.”

“Chloe was bouncing off the walls, she was delighted at the response.”

