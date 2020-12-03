North-east girl guides hosting virtual festive event for members

Girlguiding Aberdeen and Shetland is to hold a virtual festive event for its members.

Come on through our Winter Wonderland invites members along on a journey through a winter wonderland with activities along the way. The night will end with front row seats at the pantomime.

Girlguiding Aberdeen and its Shetland counterpart recently merged in an effort to bring “more opportunities” to their girls and adult volunteers.

In August, they organised the Big Sheep Sleepover, a 24-hour ‘camp at home’ for Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers, as well as their families.

The sheep-themed event included a virtual campfire and camp cooking, as well as some special ‘championsheeps’ for the participants.

Members can register for Come on through our Winter Wonderland, which will take place on December 12, by contacting winterwonderland@girlguidingaberdeen.org.uk