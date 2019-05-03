Video: North-east girl ‘on cloud nine’ after meeting Olly Murs

An Olly Murs super-fan was “on cloud nine” after meeting her pop idol.

Morgan Shewan, 16, from Inverurie, was granted the opportunity thanks to the Rays of Sunshine charity, which helps youngsters with disabilities fulfil lifelong wishes, for which Olly is an ambassador.

Along with mum Jennifer, 47, Morgan – who has Down’s Syndrome – spent five minutes with the star backstage at his blockbuster show at the AECC on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Evening Express yesterday, Jennifer said: “I think she still might be on cloud nine.”

Despite her exciting meeting, the St Andrews School pupil went back to her normal routine yesterday, although Jennifer admits not without protest.

She said: “She danced the night away, it was fantastic. “She was basically asleep by the time we got in the car and was a bit on the stroppy side on the way to school because she was tired.”

Morgan was kept in the dark about her meeting with Olly, but asked her mum every day after she bought tickets “how many sleeps is it?”

When Olly rounded the corner to meet Morgan, she didn’t recognise him at first.

Olly Murs meets Aberdeen super fan Morgan Olly Murs has made the night of his “biggest fan” during a meet and greet in Aberdeen tonight.The singer met super fan Morgan before his show at the AECC tonight, with the adorable moment shared on his official Instagram. Posted by Evening Express on Thursday, 2 May 2019

Jennifer said: “He walked around the corner and she just said ‘oh hello’.

“I don’t think she actually recognised him until they were face to face but I think she was just in awe of him.

“Straight away, he asked her for a cuddle and she managed to sneak a cheeky kiss as well!”

Jennifer couldn’t praise the singer enough for taking time to meet her daughter, describing him as “so down to earth”.

The singer captured the moment he met Morgan on video, posting it to social media. It has been viewed by around 500,000 people.

Jennifer said: “It’s been fantastic. So many people have seen it and we’ve had so many amazing comments from across the world.”

In a post attached to the video, Olly said: “Awwww loved meeting my biggest fan Morgan in Aberdeen!! So cute & that T-shirt.”

According to Jennifer, Rays of Sunshine were “fantastic” in their dealings with the family, even offering to buy her a new outfit and ferry her back and forth from the concert, which her mum already had well in hand.

After Olly posted the video, a representative from the charity contacted Jennifer to say that Morgan was “more famous than Olly now” and she was the “future Mrs Olly Murs”.