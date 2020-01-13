North-east gas terminal substation up for discussion by councillors

Councillors are to give their views on proposals for a new substation at a north-east gas terminal.

Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission Ltd applied for permission to build the unit at the St Fergus gas terminal.

It would be made up of three buildings, with two of those housing new grid transformers and another containing a control room.

The substation would replace existing infrastructure from the 1970s and be accessed from the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road.

Members of the Buchan area committee will discuss the planning application tomorrow with their preliminary views going to full council for consideration.

Planning chiefs have recommended the project for approval.

A report on the substation proposal said the upgrade was needed because it was replacing equipment that had “reached the end of its lifespan” due to corrosion because of its coastal location.

It added: “The new substation would effectively replace existing electricity transformers in the existing St Fergus Gas Terminal site.

“The infrastructure there was installed in 1975 and has reached the end of its lifespan.

“Similarly, due to the coastal location, elements of the infrastructure have begun to corrode slightly. It is not possible to install the transformers on the existing site owing to modern construction, maintenance and safety requirements and as a result, a new site and approach is required.”