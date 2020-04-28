North-east garden centre boss will do anything to stay open as thousands sign petition

The owner of a north-east garden centre has said he would do anything to keep it open amid the pandemic.

Last week, Foxlane Garden Centre in Westhill was instructed to close by Aberdeenshire Council after environmental health inspectors deemed its wares non-essential.

A petition has also been set up by supporters of the centre, which offers employment to people with additional support needs, and has been signed by 4,000 people.

And its managing director Gordon Henderson has written to council officials, imploring them to rethink the decision.

Gordon said Foxlane should be allowed to open as it is classed as an agricultural business.

He said: “We are just trying to help people. That’s what everyone should be doing at a time like this.

“If the big shops can be open then we should be able to open too. All we want is for there to be a level playing field.

“If we have to go out and get some sacks of potatoes to sell so we can stay open, I will do that.

“I’ll do anything to stop it shutting.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Gordon warned the centre, which first opened 30 years ago, may not be able to reopen if the enforced closure continues.

The petition to reverse the closure, which was started last week by someone believed to be a customer, addresses West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie directly.

However, Mr Bowie urged businesses across the north-east to stick to lockdown rules.

He said: “Businesses across the north-east are struggling because of the measures needed to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“Despite unprecedented business and individual support from the UK Government, they will worry about the future.

“I do feel for smaller operations like garden centres and sincerely hope that they can start to reopen soon.

“They should be among the first to do so, but there is a fine line to be trod between protecting lives and the NHS and reopening the economy.

“The rules for everyone across the UK are clear and must be adhered to.”

Westhill and District councillor Iris Walker said: “There are many, many local businesses and social enterprises affected by temporary closure and most have adapted where they can, offering their services and products in a different way. We must not put lives at risk by demanding the rules be applied differently to one enterprise.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The decision to close all garden centres in Aberdeenshire is based on national health protection regulations, which requires local authorities to enforce temporary closures on all businesses which sell goods to the public and which are not deemed essential, thereby minimising unnecessary travel by the public.

“While no garden centre should currently be operating in their usual manner, businesses may wish to offer an online ordering and delivery service to customers, as long as physical distancing requirements are followed.

“Our main priority is to ensure the public health of Aberdeenshire residents, employers and employees is protected as best as possible.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: