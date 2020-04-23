North-east garage owner fears for business after being declined coronavirus grant

A north-east business owner told how he was declined a grant to help his company through the lockdown.

Mearns Motors Ltd managing director Ian Greig employs 10 people at the firm’s garage in Laurencekirk.

With the government having suspended MOTs, which forms the bulk of their business, staff are currently on furlough.

Mr Greig applied for a Coronavirus Business Support Grant of £25,000 from Aberdeenshire Council, which administers the grant on behalf of the Scottish Government, and said his application was declined.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “The criteria for the support that we are able to give to local businesses is set out by the Scottish Government.

“There are a number of different schemes that have been launched to support businesses and details of those can be found on our website.”

