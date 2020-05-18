North-east gala postponed due to coronavirus

A north-east gala day has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Kinellar Gala has officially been postponed due to the outbreak and the resulting social distancing measures in place.

Kinellar Community Hall manager Michael Todd said: “The date was set for June 13 and that day is fast approaching and with new social distancing we just didn’t think it would be possible, and it wouldn’t be safe either because there’s a mixed age group that goes from young ones to older ones.

“The gala is a big fundraising event for the community hall but also community groups as well, so it will be a big loss and it’s a good event for getting everyone together as well.

“Blackburn Rotary organise a raffle and also do a barbecue and the profit they make from that they distribute back to different community groups so there’s a lot going to be missed from cancelling this.

“Kinellar Community Hall have been awarded a Scottish Government grant to help them financially throughout the pandemic.

“As soon as I get the hall open we will be back and thinking about planning and try to make it a bit better next year.”

