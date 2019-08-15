North-east furniture store to close next month

A north-east furniture shop is to close next month after six years of trading.

Willow Cottage in Ellon will close on September 14.

However, the firm said they will continue to offer their full upholstery service together with curtain and blind making and furniture painting commissions.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners confirmed the “difficult decision”.

They said: “After six years of trading from our little shop on Neil Ross Square, we have made the very difficult decision to close our doors for the last time on Saturday September 14.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve every one of our friends and customers and we will miss the day to day running of the shop.

“Of course, you can still follow our story through social media and please don’t hesitate to get in touch in the usual ways.

“We hope to see everyone in the shop over the coming weeks where I’m sure you’ll fine the odd bargain or two.”

