North-east funeral director ‘proud and humbled’ over awards win

A north-east funeral director today said he is “proud and humbled” to have won two awards for his business this year.

Robert Mackie won the Best of Buchan title at Peterhead’s Scottish Week earlier this year and was also named the best funeral director in the NE 2019 at the inaugural Scottish Funeral Awards.

More than 150 business from the industry engaged, from funeral directors to stone masons, celebrants to florists.

Speaking of his successful year, the well-respected businessman said it was “overwhelming” to have received public support for his work in the community.

He added: “I was absolutely proud but very humbled as well.

“I won them because I worked hard to earn them.

“It will be my 37th year serving the community in March.

“The public nominate you for it. That is immense.

“It was quite overwhelming really.”