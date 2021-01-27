North-east fundraising groups reach £500,000 milestone

Ten north-east Marie Curie fundraising groups have collectively raised £500,000 for the charity.

The end of life charity provides frontline nursing and hospice care, a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

Two of the groups – Huntly and Fraserburgh and District – have each raised in excess of £100,000 for the charity since they were established.

And all ten groups in Grampian have collectively raised £500,000 for the charity.

Rosemary Murray, treasurer of Marie Curie Fraserburgh fundraising group, said: “Fundraising groups play a vital part in the overall fundraising by Marie Curie. Thanks to our strong community links we are able to connect with people locally who may have experience of our services or may need support themselves.

“It reinforces that we are here for them, no matter where they live. Our fundraising activity not only raises money to provide nursing care, but it also puts us at the forefront of those living with a terminal illness and their families. Raising our profile is just as important.

She added: “Since our group began, we have raised more than £100,000 which is a testament not just to our supporters but to our members, many of whom have been with us since the start.

“Admittedly this past year has been challenging with our regular events such as our golf day understandably cancelled but the resilience of members has meant that we have still been able to fundraise through alternative means, and we remain incredibly grateful for the support our community have shown.”

Abigail Westwood Patterson, community fundraiser for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire at Marie Curie, said: “Before lockdown, the groups engaged in all sorts of activities from group walking challenges to tea parties, Christmas card sales and the Peterhead Seafood Festival.

“The past 12 months have been an incredibly difficult time for many people, but we are grateful that our supporters throughout Grampian have continued to back us.

“Marie Curie needs to raise £250,000 every month to provide care and services in Scotland, and our fundraising groups, along with supporters, play a key role in helping us work towards that figure.”

To find out more about Marie Curie, go to www.mariecurie.org.uk