North-east fundraising group receives award from cancer charity

A north-east fundraising group has been recognised by a cancer charity.

The Skene Fundraising Committee, made up of members from the surrounding villages, have been named Scottish Fundraising Committee of the Year by Macmillan Cancer Support.

Over the past 43 years, the team of 16 have raised more than £310,000.

Last year they took part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk, raising more than £5,000 for Macmillan.

They also start the year with a fundraising Burns supper and a Macmillan Mammoth Quiz held in February.

Chairwoman of the Skene Committee, Pat Masson, said: “We are quite overwhelmed but at the same time we are over the moon with this award, thank you.

“We have a full quota of office bearers, with myself as chair, a secretary, assistant secretary and treasurer. It’s a great group of people and we work so well together.

“We love to organise events and make our plans for the year from drawing up posters, doing local advertising, social media, gathering raffles prizes and home baking, to who’s making the scones – there’s a lot involved.”

